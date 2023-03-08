Love gets a twist

A new film starring Randeep Hooda, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover was announced on Monday. Titled Pachhattar Ka Chhora, it is presented by Panorama Studios International and produced by JJ Creations LLP and Shivam Cinema Vision. Jayant Gilatar is directing the film.
In fact, the muhurat was observed at the shooting location, Rajsamand in Rajasthan. Randeep says, “This one is unlike any film that I have done before, a romantic drama with an undercurrent of situational humour that will hopefully leave audiences in splits while giving them some fodder for thought. Believe me when I say, you have not seen a love story like this before.”
Jayant, who has directed many Hindi TV serials, says, “I am always drawn to unconventional subjects rather than the run-of-the-mill kind of stories. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a perfect fit, and I am excited to start the journey of this film.”
