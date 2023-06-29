‘Love is biggest inspiration’

How was the experience of doing the show, Sindoor Ki Keemat?

I still can’t believe that Season 1 is finally over. Sindoor Ki Keemat and my character, Ashwin Awasthi, are close to my heart. It’s always going to be special because I have spent so much time with the cast and crew. In more than one and a half years, I have completed almost 500 episodes. Playing Ashwin Awasthi every day and being in the character, I have spent 14 hours or more every single day. So, of course, I am going to remember this forever, and it was a beautiful, memorable journey.

What kind of work are you looking for?

After Sindoor Ki Keemat, I have been offered a number of shows. I am looking for something big. So, let’s hope for the best.

What gives you the motivation to do better?

I think the love that I get from people is my biggest inspiration, and it also gives me a lot of motivation to continue doing my work and entertaining everyone.

Do you have a role model?

I don’t have any one particular person who is my role model, as I like to learn something or other from every individual.

You recently won an award. How does it feel?

Getting an award gives you recognition, and it also shows that you did justice to the character for which you are getting an award. I was awarded the Fresh Face of Indian Television 2023 by the International Iconic Award.

What do you have to say to the youth in this country?

Follow your passion, give your best shot, and leave it to God. You can achieve anything. It’s all in your head.

What does success mean to you?

It depends on your goals and how close you are to them. On the personal front, I still have a lot to achieve and prove myself.