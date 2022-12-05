Sandeep Kumar roped in for a romantic role in 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’

Actor Sandeep Kumar has been a part of many shows, including Manmohini, Tera Mera Saath Rahe and Thapki Pyar Ki Season 2, and films like Rocket and Jabariya Jodi. Now he is ready to spread some love with Zing TV’s show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
Sandeep says, “The audience will see me in a new avatar. I am playing Rishi’s character, who is very emotional. He is afraid to lose people. Although a young boy, yet he can take the responsibility of a relationship.”
“Love is about taking care, sometimes just holding the hand of your partner and telling her all is well’. So, I believe in unconditional love and that’s what I have followed in all my relationships,” he adds.
