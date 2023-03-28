Krishna Mukherjee and ChiragBatliwalla share a glimpse of their honeymoon

Newlyweds Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla have landed in the Seychelles for their honeymoon. Krishna shared a sneak peek from their honeymoon getaway. The couple got married on March 13 at an exotic beach location.

Krishna wrote, “Green or blue, there is nowhere I would go without you, because you are my apple pie.” Earlier, the couple shared pictures from their traditional Bengali wedding ceremony, which was followed by a Parsi dinner. The two had met through mutual friends in December last year and instantly clicked. On September 8, 2022, Krishna and Chirag exchanged rings at a dreamy location.