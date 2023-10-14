Love is in the air: Punjabi singer Kabir has sung many hit songs. His latest, Jaadugariyan, is getting love from the audience. He talks to us about his journey…

Tell us about Jaadugariyan...

The credit for this song goes to Amitabh Bachchan’s film Jadugar. Once I watched the movie and felt that a song should be made on it. This is how I got the idea.

What inspired you to pursue music as a profession?

I am passionate about music from childhood. I have been singing since the first time I learnt to play the guitar. Today, I am incomplete without my guitar.

Do you have a musical idol who has influenced your singing career?

My parents are the source of inspiration for my music. I still remember my mom would put me to sleep by singing lullabies. Back then, my father used to take part in jagratas and I have been heavily inspired by the same. My parents will be always my biggest inspiration.

Is there a possibility of your debut in the Hindi music industry?

Yes, whenever I get a good song, I will definitely debut in the Hindi industry.

Jaadugariyan is a deeply romantic song. Your take?

Jaadugariya represents that heady feeling you get when you’re in love, and everything about the person you love is pure magic. The songwriter composed this song with this very sentiment, encapsulating every aspect of love, from the details of hair to the essence of love and light.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

There’s a lot of new and exciting stuff coming up in the near future!

