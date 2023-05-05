 Love jihad to social media scandals to drug trafficking—the line-up on OTT and cinema this week is about the dark side of life : The Tribune India

Love jihad to social media scandals to drug trafficking—the line-up on OTT and cinema this week is about the dark side of life

Love jihad to social media scandals to drug trafficking—the line-up on OTT and cinema this week is about the dark side of life

The Kerala Story



Yathesht Pratiraj

A superheroes outing, love jihad, social media scandals to drug trafficking, the mood this week on the big and small screen is rather dark, with the fantasy fiction genre also registering its footprints.

Here is a lowdown on the films and series competing for viewers’ attention...

Cinema calling
The Kerala Story (Hindi)

The biggest and most controversial theatrical release this Friday is The Kerala Story. It is directed by Sudipto Sen, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The plot follows the story of a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam to join the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story. It features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, SonaiBalani and SidhiIdnani. On May 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (English)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the concluding instalment of the trilogy based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film was written and directed by James Gunn, and it stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa and Dave Bautista, among others. The film is the 32nd instalment in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy strike a deal with the Collector to purchase “Knowhere,” with the intention of using it as a safe haven for Blip refugees. Following a fierce attack, however, Peter Quill, who is still grieving Gamora’s death, rallies the Guardians to protect the universe from their common enemy. On May 5

Afwaah (Hindi)

Afwaah

Sudhir Mishra-directed Afwah is written by Nisarg Mehta, Sudhir Mishra and Shiva Bajpai. It tells the story of Nivi, a political heiress, and Rahab, an advertising expert caught in a web of social media rumours. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu star in the film. On May 5

Hum Banjarey: The Reluctant Crime (Hindi)

The movie is written and directed by Arvind Pratap. It features Ashish Negi, Rakhi Mansha, Dharmendra Ahirwar, Manoj Pandey and Navya Pandey. The plot follows three friends from a nomad community in India, who realise they have been deprived of several social and political benefits. They decide to get ration cards for themselves. However, when their applications for ration cards keep getting rejected, they are forced to commit a crime. On May 5

Rama Banam (Telugu, Hindi)

Get ready to watch Telugu action drama Rama Banam. It is macho hero Gopichand and director Sriwass’ third film together in Telugu and Hindi. It stars Gopichand, Nassar, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles along with Vennela Kishore, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Sapthagiri and Satya Akkala. On May 5

OTT outings
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a Hindi crime drama series created and directed by Homi Adajania that follows four ladies who operate a family drugs organisation. The series follows matriarch Savitri, her daughters-in-law Bijli and Kajal and her daughter Shanta as they run a firm called Rani Cooperative in Hastipur. However, the company turns out to be a front for the largest drug cartel in South Asia. Among the cast members are Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar. The show will premiere on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fireflies – Parth Aur Jugnu

Fireflies–Parth Aur Jugnu is a fantasy fiction series directed by National Award winner Hemant Gaba. The show is about a curious teenager, Parth, who wanders in the jungle near his house where he meets Jugnu, a boy shrouded in mystery. While the boys’ friendship blossoms, Parth’s schoolmates and family are concerned about the sightings of Vanrakshas, a dangerous demon from the old legends. The show will feature on Zee5 from May 5.

Silo

Silo is a science-fiction mystery drama adapted from Hugh Howey’s novel series of the same name. The series stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo, among others. In post-apocalyptic earth, the outside world is toxic and deadly, and a 144-story deep Silo provides asylum to all. The residents have no concept of the world outside. Until one day, the sheriff of the Silo fatally meets his death in pursuit of the truth. The series is set to premiere on Apple TV on May 5. — With inputs by Dharam Pal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

5
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

6
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

8
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

9
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

10
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies