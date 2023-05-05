Love jihad to social media scandals to drug trafficking—the line-up on OTT and cinema this week is about the dark side of life

Yathesht Pratiraj

The Kerala Story (Hindi)

The biggest and most controversial theatrical release this Friday is The Kerala Story. It is directed by Sudipto Sen, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The plot follows the story of a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam to join the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story. It features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, SonaiBalani and SidhiIdnani. On May 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (English)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the concluding instalment of the trilogy based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film was written and directed by James Gunn, and it stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa and Dave Bautista, among others. The film is the 32nd instalment in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy strike a deal with the Collector to purchase “Knowhere,” with the intention of using it as a safe haven for Blip refugees. Following a fierce attack, however, Peter Quill, who is still grieving Gamora’s death, rallies the Guardians to protect the universe from their common enemy. On May 5

Afwaah (Hindi)

Sudhir Mishra-directed Afwah is written by Nisarg Mehta, Sudhir Mishra and Shiva Bajpai. It tells the story of Nivi, a political heiress, and Rahab, an advertising expert caught in a web of social media rumours. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu star in the film. On May 5

Hum Banjarey: The Reluctant Crime (Hindi)

The movie is written and directed by Arvind Pratap. It features Ashish Negi, Rakhi Mansha, Dharmendra Ahirwar, Manoj Pandey and Navya Pandey. The plot follows three friends from a nomad community in India, who realise they have been deprived of several social and political benefits. They decide to get ration cards for themselves. However, when their applications for ration cards keep getting rejected, they are forced to commit a crime. On May 5

Rama Banam (Telugu, Hindi)

Get ready to watch Telugu action drama Rama Banam. It is macho hero Gopichand and director Sriwass’ third film together in Telugu and Hindi. It stars Gopichand, Nassar, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles along with Vennela Kishore, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Sapthagiri and Satya Akkala. On May 5

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a Hindi crime drama series created and directed by Homi Adajania that follows four ladies who operate a family drugs organisation. The series follows matriarch Savitri, her daughters-in-law Bijli and Kajal and her daughter Shanta as they run a firm called Rani Cooperative in Hastipur. However, the company turns out to be a front for the largest drug cartel in South Asia. Among the cast members are Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar. The show will premiere on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fireflies – Parth Aur Jugnu

Fireflies–Parth Aur Jugnu is a fantasy fiction series directed by National Award winner Hemant Gaba. The show is about a curious teenager, Parth, who wanders in the jungle near his house where he meets Jugnu, a boy shrouded in mystery. While the boys’ friendship blossoms, Parth’s schoolmates and family are concerned about the sightings of Vanrakshas, a dangerous demon from the old legends. The show will feature on Zee5 from May 5.

Silo

Silo is a science-fiction mystery drama adapted from Hugh Howey’s novel series of the same name. The series stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo, among others. In post-apocalyptic earth, the outside world is toxic and deadly, and a 144-story deep Silo provides asylum to all. The residents have no concept of the world outside. Until one day, the sheriff of the Silo fatally meets his death in pursuit of the truth. The series is set to premiere on Apple TV on May 5. — With inputs by Dharam Pal