Love, lies and revenge: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is stepping into emotionally intense territory with her vertical series Marham. Calling it a tale of “true love, betrayal and revenge,” the actress says the story explores the darker side of relationships.

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Aishwarya plays Shweta, a married woman who feels emotionally neglected by her husband Saurabh, leading her towards choices that change her life forever. “It’s a layered character with a strong emotional graph, which made it exciting for me as an actor,” she shares.

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Keeping things simple and relatable, Aishwarya appears mostly in sarees to bring authenticity to the role. She also enjoyed collaborating with Karan Mehra, describing the experience as “comfortable and creatively satisfying”.

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The actress adds that she remains selective about her projects after portraying Devi Parvati on screen. “I prefer to avoid scenes that could hurt sentiments. Balancing storytelling with responsibility is important to me,” she says.