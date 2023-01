Looks like a new love story is budding in tinsel town. It’s Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia who are said to be the new B-town couple. And one video is allegedly proof of their relationship. Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted together in Goa and they were allegedly caught kissing each other on the New Year’s Eve! The two have left their fans surprised and this relationship is grabbing a lot of headlines.