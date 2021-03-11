Himanshi Khurana is Asim Riaz's peace of mind

Bigg Boss-13 fame Asim Riaz has collaborated once again with Himanshi Khurana for the music video Pinjra. While fans can never get enough of the two, Asim’s recent gesture for Himanshi has melted their hearts. The actor and model called Himanshi his ‘peace of mind’, giving fans more reasons to love the jodi. Asim took to Instagram recently and shared the poster of the upcoming song.

In the picture, one could see the actor lovingly holding his girlfriend while the two looked head over heels in love with one another. He captioned it as, “Before the day I met you, life was so unkind but you’re the key to my peace of mind.”

Meanwhile, Pinjra is slated to release on May 6. Reportedly, both the actors have sung the song in their voices, with Himanshi singing and Asim rapping.