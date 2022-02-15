Love, revenge, politics and suspense thriller, the week ahead has a variety of content to entertain us on the web. Here’s the list:

February 17: A Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar

A hostage drama, this movie is directed by Behzad Khambata. The star-cast is headlined by Yami Gautam along with Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and others. Shedding light on different facets of human nature, the movie will take the viewers through unexpected twists and turns.

February 18: Bestseller on Amazon Prime Video

When the lives of two strangers suddenly collide, their hidden ambitions surface and create a domino effect on many lives. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni, this series has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal. It’s a nail-biting, new-age suspense thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings.

Mithya

February 18: Mithya on ZEE5

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Mithya marks the debut of Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani along with Huma Qureshi. The story revolves around a Hindi literature university professor (Huma) and her student Rhea (Avantika). What sparks off as a matter of academic deception soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading characters. As they engage in a head-to-head psychological combat, the story takes a dark turn.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

February 18: #Homecoming on SonyLIV

#Homecoming is a movie based on friendship and a musical drama set in Kolkata. Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, it’s a unique film with its cosmopolitan nature given the film has dialogues in Hindi, Bengali and English. Cast of the film includes Sayani Gupta, Plabita Borthakur, Tushar Pandey and Soham Majumdar among others.

February 18: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel S4 on Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited Season 4 of the series is based in 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. The edgy, uncompromising, and hilarious new season includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.