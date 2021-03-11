Love that's eternal

Kajal Khanchandani is seen in Zee TV’s new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan (PKPNRM) in the role of Dadi.

The actress says that the name of the show is quite unique and her first thought about the show was that it would be a love story of Radha and Krishna.

Says Kajal, “The uniqueness of the show lies in the way love is depicted. And, it is not how we perceive love today, it is love that gives freedom and is happy in the happiness of the beloved.”

The backdrop of the story of PKPNRM is Vrindavan. “The holy town of Vrindavan is where Krishna spent his early years. It is the place of Radha and Krishna’s eternal love. One can literally feel the divine vibrations here,” she says.

PKPNRM is Kajal’s first show in 2022. The actress says, “Last year, I was a part of Mann Sundar on Dangal Channel. I feel it is important for an actor to be open to doing different roles. We have to quickly unlearn, relearn and switch roles and offer audiences some freshness in the character. So, I don’t think a break is therefore necessary.”