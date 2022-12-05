Actress Pooja Gor talks about her new audio series ‘I Can’t Hear You’

Is this your debut podcast?

This is my second audio series. The first one was Batman Ek Chakravyuh by MnM Talkies. I Can’t Hear You’ is also by the same team.

What prompted you to take this up?

Throughout my career, I have acted on various platforms. And dubbing has been something which has always excited me. I love to play with my voice.

How was it working with Mantra?

It was great. I have learnt so much. One trick I have learnt from him is that while exhaling and inhaling you actually express your emotions. He is the one who believed in me. He was extremely patient. I also look up to his hosting skills.

How will you define your role?

Dhvani is an acoustic scientist, who has grey shades to her character. She is motivated about what she has to do. She has an interesting cause for which she is doing things, which one can understand as the episodes unfold.

What do you feel is the future of podcasts in India?

Podcasts have just begun and there is a huge future in India.

How you will sum up your journey as an actor so far?

I am fortunate to have dabbled in different genres. I started with television and then a little bit of hosting before doing ad films. During lockdown, I studied about art and culture. Now I am foraying into the world of podcasts.

Which is the medium do you prefer and why?

I don’t have any preference. A role has to excite me, otherwise I won’t be able to give my best. I generally don’t like to repeat my work.

Any particular dream role?

No…I don’t have any specific role in mind. However, I do want to play a role that intrigues me. Something that ignites a spark in me or feels completely new.

When it comes to acting, who inspires you?

There are many fabulous actors in our industry and everyone has had their own journey. More than following anyone, I believe you must keep going. You must not be too calculative about this or that. Surekha Sikri was a student till her last breath. She used to go to workshops before giving auditions!

What are your forthcoming projects?

Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix, which will release next year. And then I have also dubbed for one South-Indian film titled The Warrior.