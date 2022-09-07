Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin come together for Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi

Aly Goni and his lady love Jasmin Bhasin’s latest music video Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is finally out. The beautiful song has been receiving much love from the actor couple’s #jasly fans. Aly is happy with the response and also praises the song.
“The song is beautiful, the team is nice. Coming together of Ganesh Acharya, a great choreographer, and Shaan and Neeti Mohan’s voices make it a perfect package. Also, the song has been shot differently, and the rain sequence gives a movie feel,” he says.
The best part of shooting with Jasmin, according to Aly, is that their chemistry is amazing. “She’s a great actor and our chemistry is visible on camera. This is our fourth song together. Our previous three songs were 2 Phone, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Tera Suit, and thankfully we have got good reviews. We had a blast shooting together,” he adds. Aly is quite a music addict. “I listen to fun music like that of Vishal Mishra, Coke Studio Pakistan,” he says.
