Vikram Bhatt pens an emotional note on daughter Krishna's engagement

Director and producer Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt got engaged to Vedant Sarda recently. Now, the father’s emotional post on Instagram has caught everybody’s attention.

The Raaz director wrote, “Engaged and to be married! And then I gave her away – in the words from the Fiddler on the Roof. Is this the little girl I carried? Is this the little boy at play? I don’t remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn’t it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset, sunrise, sunset, swiftly flow the days, seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, blossoming even as we gaze...One season following another, laden with happiness and tears.” — TMS