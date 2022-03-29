Aakanksha Sareen didn't face any big challenge in her acting career

Tell us about your journey. What challenges did you face?

I am blessed. My debut song was Happy Raikoti’s Jaan and from that I got the chance to do Roshan Prince’s Dil Darda, which became a major hit. It was followed by Ranjit Bawa’s Paune Atth and Gurnam Bhullar’s Shaniwar. To be very honest, I didn’t face any big challenge as such.

How did acting happen to you?

I participated in a beauty pageant in Punjab and was one of the finalists. And, then randomly I got a call from Jashan Nanarh’s assistant director for the music video of the song Jaan. That’s how it all started.

What are your upcoming projects?

I will be acting in music videos as well as Punjabi films. My two Punjabi films, Bajre Da Sitta and Gurmukh, are lined up for release.

Tell us about Bajre Da Sitta. How was it working with Ammy Virk?

As an artiste, I really enjoyed doing it because there was a lot to explore and I got an opportunity to showcase my acting skill just the way I wanted to for a very long time. Ammy Virk is a great actor and a great human being. I absolutely loved working with him.

What is your film Gurmukh all about?

Gurmukh is made on a very sensitive topic. It is about adhering to values, doing good deeds and helping each other for a better environment. I learnt a lot from Kuljinder Sidhu ji by just observing him. He is such a fine actor.

On the music video front, what’s your next song?

The song is sung, composed and penned by Hira Thind. It’s a romantic song and based on a beautiful love story.

Do you wish to work in web series?

Yes, of course! If some great role comes my way.

Who inspires you as an actor?

My inspiration in acting is Priyanka Chopra. She is so strong, independent and has a legacy of her own. She came from a small town with army background and is now ruling the entire world with her talent. She is super confident and an inspiration for many.

What is your fitness mantra?

A healthy routine and disciplined lifestyle. I believe in a long-term fitness regime.