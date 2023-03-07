Vaarun Bhagat on 'Undekhi 2' one-year anniversary

Vaarun Bhagat became a household name after Sony Liv’s successful web series, Undekhi 2. He played Lucky in the show and stole the spotlight with his rugged persona as well as charm. Vaarun expresses his gratitude as the series completes one year.

The actor says, “It’s a great feeling when your hard work pays off. Undekhi 2 has completed a year today and I can’t be more grateful to Sidharth Sengupta sir for letting me have this opportunity. Lucky’s character made me challenge myself as an actor, it has also taught me many things. When I came on board to play this character, I did not expect it would turn out to be the breaking point for me. The kind of love and recognition I have received ever since is surreal. I can definitely say that Lucky made me really lucky.”