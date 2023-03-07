Vaarun Bhagat on 'Undekhi 2' one-year anniversary

Vaarun Bhagat became a household name after Sony Liv’s successful web series, Undekhi 2. He played Lucky in the show and stole the spotlight with his rugged persona as well as charm. Vaarun expresses his gratitude as the series completes one year.
The actor says, “It’s a great feeling when your hard work pays off. Undekhi 2 has completed a year today and I can’t be more grateful to Sidharth Sengupta sir for letting me have this opportunity. Lucky’s character made me challenge myself as an actor, it has also taught me many things. When I came on board to play this character, I did not expect it would turn out to be the breaking point for me. The kind of love and recognition I have received ever since is surreal. I can definitely say that Lucky made me really lucky.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted
Rishmeet Singh was walking home when he saw two unknown male...