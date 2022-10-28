Season 2 of Lust Stories is in the making

Lust Stories is set to have its second season very soon. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen playing the leads in one of the stories of this anthology. Tamannah was spotted in Mumbai for a reading session of Lust Stories 2. The actress was seen at the same location as actor Vijay Varma, who was spotted later in the day heading for the prep of the same.

Vijay Varma

Talking about the show, Lust Stories is a 2018 anthology film, consisting of four short film segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. Co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the film has an ensemble cast, including Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala and Kiara Advani with Akash Thosar, Vicky Kaushal and others.