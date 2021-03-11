This Mother's Day, celebs pick their favourite Maa from among the many who have immortalised the character in films

Mona

If there is one character that’s been put on pedestal in Indian cinema – it’s that of a mother. Clad in a white saree, an image of virtue and sacrifice, the portrayal of a mother has changed over the decades to a fun, peppy and sassy woman – with a mind of her own. Amongst the finest actresses who have immortalised the character on screen, this Mother’s Day, celebs talk about their favourite Maa on screen.

Beautiful character

My favourite mother is Lajwanti Lajjo Singh (Farida Jalal) in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. How a mother who has made sacrifices all her life, makes her daughter’s dreams come true was a beautiful character and she nailed it. Her looks, delicate dance moves and how beautifully she portrays a mother’s desire for the very best for her daughter is just superb. — Gippy Grewal, actor-director

Comic timing

I adore Kirron Kher for her acting. She was phenomenal in Dostana as Rani Acharya, playing Abhishek Bachchan’s mother. Her comic timing is excellent. She is good in all roles, be it serious or comedy. She is my favourite onscreen Maa. I will like to play her son in movies. My film journey is just starting and it’s my wish to work with her. She is a seasoned actress and it translates into good performance.

Shivin Narang, actor

True emotion

My favourite character of maa on the screen has always been Reema Lagoo. The way she performed and portrayed the role was amazing. I loved her as Salman’s mother in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. To be very honest, I got emotional. She has been an intellectual and down-to-earth personality all her life and regret I could not meet her, but she is still alive in her reel life.

— Guneet Sharma, actor

Fabulous portrayal

I adore Supriya Pathak in Mimi as Shobha Rathore, playing the mother of Kriti Sanon. For one, I loved my scenes with her and second, she is just fabulous in the film. Cinema has ‘ma’ in it, that’s how pivotal a mother has been in films.

— Pankaj Tripathi, actor

Absolute joy

I recently watched the show Masaba Masaba and absolutely adored Neena Gupta ji. She reminded me of my own mother! She looks natural, simple and feels so real. She owns her simplicity and at the same time flaunts her glamorous side proudly. In Masaba Masaba, there was but a thin line between her fictional and factual representation of being Masaba’s mother, and it was an absolute joy to watch her on screen. — Rajshree Thakur, actor

