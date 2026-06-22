Maanvi Gagroo on bodyshaming, friendship and playing a motormouth in ‘Heer Sara’

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Manvi Gagroo is a scene-stealer. Best known for her work in the digital space, as well as her roles in Bollywood films, she initially gained widespread fame for her acting in early cult web series like TVF Pitchers and TVF Tripling and Four More Shots, Please. She was recently seen in the film Heer Sara where she played a body-shamed firecracker. We catch up with her…

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We get to see you in Heer Sara after quite a while. Are you lazy or just hard to get?

Ha ha ha! Might be a little bit of both actually. Something has to be exciting enough to make one want to spring out of bed right? These entitled jokes apart, although the last season of my show, Four More Shots Please! dropped just last December, it’s been a while since I last had a theatrical release. It just didn’t happen. For various reasons.

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Heer Sara features you as an impulsive motormouth. How much of you has gone into your character?

Oh, I wish I could be as unfiltered as my character is in the film. What fun! I find such people who speak first think later very fascinating. It’s interesting to try and figure out if they’re coming from a place of innocence or arrogance or both. Or, neither. But no, I’m not like her overtly. But the humour she unintentionally brings, resonates with me.

Significantly, there are lots of mordant comment on bodyshaming in Heer Sara. Do you face such situations in real life and how do you deal with it?

Depends really. I mean obviously there’s no in-my-face body shaming. But things like someone telling me I’ve lost weight as a compliment or someone calling me bold and confident simply for wearing fashionable clothes, certain projects that come my way might reflect that but these are few when compared to what so many of the girls go through.

What were the more memorable incidents during the shooting of Heer Sara? How was Patralekha as a co-star? Are friendships with co-stars possible?

I truly believe so! If you and your co-actor are secure people, sure of what we bring to the table, together and individually, I think co-actors can totally be or become friends. Patralekhaa and I knew each other but socially. And we both had watched and liked each other’s work. So, we were both excited to work with each other. And even though we’re not like super-close, I know I can always reach out to her with a call or a text and the same goes for her too, as we often have! We had a lot of fun in our scenes together because our characters are just so contrasting!