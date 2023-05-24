Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty talks about her husband's role in Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Mimoh Chakraborty is receiving appreciation for his unique look in Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. Mimoh’s wife Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, who is currently working in Anupamaa as Kavya, shares her opinion about Mimoh’s look in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.
She says, “Mimoh surprising everyone in JSRR could be news to anybody but me, since I’ve always known that he is a fine actor. An actor shines not only through his performance and talent but also through his character and how the writer and director present him. I always believed in his talent.”
