Madalsa Sharma, known for her role in Anupamaa, talks about her journey

What is your opinion about the change in the mindset of the audience?

Relationships between the young and old are not the same any longer. Today, parents can discuss with their children topics that were a taboo earlier.

There are times when bold scenes are added to sell a project. Do you agree?

Yes, there are always producers who take advantage of all this to sell a project.

Are you okay with doing bold scenes if the script demands it or do you consciously say no to such parts?

It depends on the skill, craft and motive of the maker.

Do you think professional pressure is having a negative impact on the actors’ lives?

Insecurity and professional pressure, of course, change an actor’s life, but that depends from person to person. Actors have to learn how to handle pressure. Practice some spiritual activity.

Do you think trust and honesty is lacking in the industry?

Honesty and trust are difficult to find. You need to tread carefully when dealing with people you barely know.

What are the parameters you use to gauge if someone can be trusted professionally or not?

I don’t use any parameters when trusting people. I go by my instinct or take advice from my family.