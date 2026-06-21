Madhoo on comeback, family sacrifice and new film Chinna Chinna Aasai

Ever since her debut with two blockbusters — Phool Aur Kaante and Roja — in the early 1990s, Madhoo (real name Madhoobala Raghunath Malini) has moved effortlessly between Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, and now Malayalam.

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She is currently seen as Manoj Bajpayee's Malayali wife in Governor, where she brings considerable warmth to an otherwise dry film. She appreciates the love the film is receiving and reflects on her journey. "I love my work. Everybody knows about Roja; everybody knows about Phool Aur Kaante. Every movie has changed me a little bit."

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But Madhoo makes special mention of one project. "My return to the movie industry and doing a web series like Sweet Kaaram Coffee was a turning point. It's a full-fledged role, and that makes a lot of difference."

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Madhoo divides her time between acting and taking care of her family. "I love being an actor, I love being a wife and, most importantly, I love being a mother. My daughters are my priority."

She is rightly proud of her sparse but significant body of work. "I'm very proud of Governor because it's a good film. Manoj Bajpayee is a great actor and, no matter what he does, he is convincing. Right now, I'm sitting in Kochi promoting a movie. It's a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, and it was shot in Varanasi last year. I am playing the lead role. It's called Chinna Chinna Aasai. Yes, that's my song from Roja.

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"I love my work, but I don't attach myself to any particular movie. However, this film I'm carrying on my shoulders because the makers have put so much faith in my abilities after so many years. It's like Roja in that sense. It's a fabulous story. I play a 50-year-old woman who meets a stranger who is 65 years old. So it's an autumnal love story."

Madhoo made a major sacrifice for this role. "For one month, I stayed in Varanasi from start to finish. I sacrificed family time for Chinna Chinna Aasai."

Luckily for Madhoo, her family supported her decision to shoot during what is usually their annual family time. "My family was kind enough to adjust for me this year. My husband and children were okay without me. My brother, who had planned a Mumbai trip from the US, changed his entire schedule to accommodate me."

Madhoo is eager to do quality work. "I'm an artiste, and that is something I discovered when I was not working. I loved my family time, but it's also amazing to be back in front of the camera."