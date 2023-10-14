Madhur Sharma’s song Samandar Sharaab out

After the remarkable success of the 1-minute version, which amassed over 30 million streams, the highly awaited full version of Samandar Saraab by Madhur Sharma has been unveiled. Written by Jay Tanna SIFAR and composed by Harshit Shrivastava, Samandar Sharaab is an immersive and emotionally charged musical journey that intricately explores the realms of love and heartbreak.

Delving into the multifaceted nature of love, loss, and loyalty, this song invites its listeners to embark on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Madhur’s soul-stirring vocals serve as a guiding light throughout this poignant expedition, making a profound impact on all who experience it. Madhur, a versatile musician known for his chart-toppers like Kali Kali Zulfon Ke and Kiven Mukhde, has become popular in recent times.

Talking about the song, Madhur says, “The incredible response to the 1-minute version of Samandar Saraab inspired us to create the full version. I believe it resonates with many, and I hope this full version continues to garner love and attention.”