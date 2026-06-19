Madonna’s bathtub dating rule revealed

Pop icon Madonna has revealed an unusual factor that influenced her dating choices during her early years in New York City's '80s vibrant club scene. "I would date guys based on whether they had bathtubs and showers I could use," Madonna said with a laugh. "I'd be like, 'So where do you live?' And they're like, 'I live on the Upper West Side.' And I'm like, 'Do you have a bathtub?' That was a big plus for me."

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Jim Carrey, Ron Howard return

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A sequel to the 2000 holiday blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in development, with actor Jim Carrey and filmmaker Ron Howard expected to return to the beloved Dr Seuss adaptation. Carrey, who famously portrayed the Grinch in the original film, is in talks to reprise his role, while Howard is expected to return as director.

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Diljit touches Naseeruddin Shah's feet

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As Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to receive a strong response from audiences, a behind-the-scenes video featuring Diljit Dosanjh and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been winning hearts online. Shared by Team Diljit on Instagram, the video captures an adorable moment from the film's set, where Diljit is seen greeting Naseeruddin Shah by touching his feet before the two exchange smiles and interact warmly.