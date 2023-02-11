Mahavir Singh Phogat, Khali and Ritu Phogat join Suneil Shetty for Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

Leveraging the growing popularity of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), MX Studios now brings for its viewers India’s first MMA reality series – Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt.
Hosted by Suniel Shetty, the MX Studios Original, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt will witness 16 top male and female MMA athletes compete for the title while being trained by renowned MMA coaches—Bharat Khandare and Pawan Maan. It will stream on MX Player starting February 12.
Suniel Shetty said, “I have too much to take home. I hope Kumite1 Warrior Hunt is the bridge to make wrestling a household name in India. I truly believe that this sport has the potential to become the biggest in India that could easily take over football and cricket.”
