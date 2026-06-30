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Home / Lifestyle / Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with playWo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi

Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with playWo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:55 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, an original Hindi stage production that will premiere in Mumbai on July 5 at Mukti Auditorium, Andheri West.
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Mahesh Bhatt is returning to theatre with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, an original Hindi stage production set to premiere in Mumbai on July 5 at Mukti Auditorium in Andheri West.

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The play marks Bhatt's reunion with composer Anu Malik and features actor Imran Zahid in the lead alongside theatre debutante Namitaa Sachdeva.

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Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi is written by Dinesh Gautam, directed by Tariquee Haameed, and features original music by Anu Malik.

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Set against the backdrop of the turbulent 1990s, the play follows the journey of a young man who leaves home with nothing but a dream and the determination to keep going despite life's challenges.

Opening up about his return to the stage, veteran filmmaker Bhatt said, "Theatre strips away the camouflage. There are no retakes, only the actor, the audience and the truth of the moment."

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