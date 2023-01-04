Mahhi Vij wants to be a better mother in 2023

Actress Mahhi Vij is looking forward to a happy, healthy and more fruitful 2023. The actress, who experienced quite a few ups and downs in 2022, is moving forward with better approach in the New Year.

She says, “The year 2022 was definitely a roller-coaster ride for us. There were a lot of ups and downs, but that only taught us to grow stronger through each and every challenge and face it head on. As parents, we learnt a lot through our daughter Tara. We grew in so many ways because of her. It was beautiful.”

Mahhi adds, “Moving onto 2023 now, I want to leave behind all the challenges of the previous year. In 2023, being an even better mother to Tara is my goal.”