Mahima Chaudhry to essay the role of Pupul Jayakar in Emergency

Kangana Ranaut-starrer and directorial Emergency has been making headlines for its casting. While Kangana plays Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as the revolutionary leader JP Narayan. Shreyas Talpade essays the role of late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And now the makers have revealed that Mahima Chaudhry will be seen playing the role of author Pupul Jayakar.
Talking about this character, Kangana says, “Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Indira Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Indira Gandhi, then it’s the character of Pupul Jayakar.”
Meanwhile, Mahima adds, “Pupul Jayakar was Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend, so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency. They are very open and honest with each other. It’s very interesting to play this character and it’s been a wonderful experience working on this.”
