 Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Nimra Bucha return to TV with Yaar Julahay : The Tribune India

Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Nimra Bucha return to TV with Yaar Julahay

Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Nimra Bucha return to TV with Yaar Julahay

Mahira Khan



Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings that bring to life the stories of legendary Urdu and Hindi writers by some of the India’s best-known writers, including Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Munshi Premchand and Amrita Pritam, among others, is set to be aired on Zindagi’s DTH services, Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2H, and Airtel, starting this weekend.

Among the readers to be featured in Yaar Julahay are celebrities, including Mahira Khan, who featured in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and Churails fame actors Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, and actor/director Sarmad Khoosat.

The four episodes of Yaar Julahay will be aired over the four weekends through June on Zindagi’s DTH platforms, and the first weekend episode features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reading Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic story, Guriya.

Actor Nimra Buch will be reading Mughal Bachcha, a short story by novelist and writer Ismat Chughtai, which will run on the second weekend of June 9 and 10.

The third episode is called Sunset Boulevard, inspired by noted lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar’s poem. Actor Sarwat Gilani will be reading one of Gulzar’s short stories, which will be aired on June 16 and 17.

The final and fourth episodes will see actor Faysal Quraishi reading Saadat Hasan Manto’s story Ghusal Khana. Directed by Khoosat Sarmad, it is the story of a boy whose prayers get heard only when he prays in the Ghusal Khana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

2
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
Nation

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...


Cities

View All

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

Eight properties of tax defaulters sealed by MC

Man dies in accident on flyover

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

City Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers