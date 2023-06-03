Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Nimra Bucha return to TV with Yaar Julahay

Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings that bring to life the stories of legendary Urdu and Hindi writers by some of the India’s best-known writers, including Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Munshi Premchand and Amrita Pritam, among others, is set to be aired on Zindagi’s DTH services, Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2H, and Airtel, starting this weekend.

Among the readers to be featured in Yaar Julahay are celebrities, including Mahira Khan, who featured in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and Churails fame actors Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, and actor/director Sarmad Khoosat.

The four episodes of Yaar Julahay will be aired over the four weekends through June on Zindagi’s DTH platforms, and the first weekend episode features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reading Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic story, Guriya.

Actor Nimra Buch will be reading Mughal Bachcha, a short story by novelist and writer Ismat Chughtai, which will run on the second weekend of June 9 and 10.

The third episode is called Sunset Boulevard, inspired by noted lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar’s poem. Actor Sarwat Gilani will be reading one of Gulzar’s short stories, which will be aired on June 16 and 17.

The final and fourth episodes will see actor Faysal Quraishi reading Saadat Hasan Manto’s story Ghusal Khana. Directed by Khoosat Sarmad, it is the story of a boy whose prayers get heard only when he prays in the Ghusal Khana.