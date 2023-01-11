Main Hoon Aparajita hits a century

Ever since Main Hoon Aparajita aired, it has garnered appreciation from the viewers. The makers have undoubtedly struck a chord with the audience. The cast and crew of the show recently celebrated their first milestone as the show completed 100 episodes.
Shweta Tiwari, who plays the lead, says, “This milestone would not have been possible without the support of the audiences. In fact, it seems like it was just yesterday when we started shooting for the show, I can’t believe we have hit 100 episodes already. My love for playing Aparajita continues, as I am looking forward to exploring new aspects of my character and entertaining our audience. I look forward to celebrating many milestones in the near future.”
