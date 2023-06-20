Maitree actor Samarth Jurel gave up his career in cricket to become an actor

Samarth Jurel, who has been receiving appreciations for his performance in the television show, Maitree, was a state level cricketer before he decided to become an actor.
His father was a cricketer and wanted Samarth to become a cricketer as well. But, Samarth left Indore and ended up following his heart. During his free time on the sets, Samarth likes to play cricket with his co-stars.
Samarth said, “I always wanted to become an actor, but my father wanted me to play cricket because he is a cricketer. Initially, I ignored my feelings and became a cricketer, only to please my father. In fact, I played at district and state level. But soon after that, I decided not to quit on my dreams, so I lied to him saying that I was going to Mumbai to play cricket but actually opted for modelling and did theatre.”
He continued, “One thing led to another and here I am doing what I love the most, being an actor. There are times I play cricket with my co-actors, because I still have a soft spot for cricket, thanks to my father. So, from Abba nahi manenge... to convincing my father, I love every bit of this filmy journey of mine.”
He considers his role of Harsh in Maitree as a stepping-stone in his journey to follow his dreams.
“The journey from Indore to Mumbai definitely wasn’t easy and giving up on a budding career to follow my love for acting, was the toughest decision I have made in my life. Having said that, playing this role of Harsh in Maitree is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out,” he added. Maitree airs on Zee TV.
