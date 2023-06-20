Maitree actor Samarth Jurel gave up his career in cricket to become an actor

—IANS

Samarth Jurel, who has been receiving appreciations for his performance in the television show, Maitree, was a state level cricketer before he decided to become an actor.

His father was a cricketer and wanted Samarth to become a cricketer as well. But, Samarth left Indore and ended up following his heart. During his free time on the sets, Samarth likes to play cricket with his co-stars.

Samarth said, “I always wanted to become an actor, but my father wanted me to play cricket because he is a cricketer. Initially, I ignored my feelings and became a cricketer, only to please my father. In fact, I played at district and state level. But soon after that, I decided not to quit on my dreams, so I lied to him saying that I was going to Mumbai to play cricket but actually opted for modelling and did theatre.”

He continued, “One thing led to another and here I am doing what I love the most, being an actor. There are times I play cricket with my co-actors, because I still have a soft spot for cricket, thanks to my father. So, from Abba nahi manenge... to convincing my father, I love every bit of this filmy journey of mine.”

He considers his role of Harsh in Maitree as a stepping-stone in his journey to follow his dreams.

“The journey from Indore to Mumbai definitely wasn’t easy and giving up on a budding career to follow my love for acting, was the toughest decision I have made in my life. Having said that, playing this role of Harsh in Maitree is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out,” he added. Maitree airs on Zee TV.