Maitree all set to take a leap

Zee TV’s show Maitree will take a six-year leap. After the leap, the viewers will get to watch how Ashish (Namish Taneja) and Nandini’s son Nandish is extremely attached to Maitree.
Talking about the leap, Shrenu Parikh says, “This six-year leap is definitely going to bring in twists and turns in the story. I am really excited that we have again started shooting with Bhaweeka. The viewers are in for loads of drama in the upcoming episodes as the high point of the story begins now.”
Namish says, “After the leap, viewers will get to watch a minor change in the look of my character as I am playing the role of a father. In fact, this is what I love about my job as it gives me a chance to experience different shades.”
Bhaweeka Chaudhary says, “Post this leap, viewers will get to see a new avatar of Nandini. Her entry into the Tiwari family will turn their world upside down.”
