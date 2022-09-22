Make sustainable living a lifestyle choice, says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been regularly advocating the cause of ecological conservation, has a special message for the people of our country. On the third anniversary of her hugely acclaimed climate conservation project, ‘Climate Warrior’, Bhumi aims to raise awareness on ‘climate positive’ lifestyles, so that each individual can do their bit to protect the planet.

Bhumi says, “I act for a living, but I believe in being a stubborn optimist. Why? Because we have no choice but to change our lifestyle choices and the way we live. Otherwise the air we breathe, the water we drink and the earth that we live on will not survive. Our future will literally be clouded by pollution and man-made waste. For some years, I have reached out to all of you to explain why we should choose climate positive ways. Small changes in our lives can make big changes to this planet. Stop using single-use plastic. Don’t produce more waste than you need to. Turn off the water tap, use water wisely. At least turn off the switches and the power connections at your home when you don’t use them.” —TMS