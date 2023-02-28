Make way for Martin

Get ready for the high-octane, action entertainer Martin. The film is directed by AP Arjun and headlined by Dhruva Sarja.

Produced by Uday K Mehta under the Vasavi Enterprises banner, the team recently released the teaser of the film. Present at the teaser launch were Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Arjun Sarja, Uday Mehta and AP Arjun.

Martin is all set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.