Make way for Ruslaan

Treating the audience with the perfect Eidi this festive season, Aayush Sharma launched the exciting and gripping teaser of his upcoming action entertainer Ruslaan on Friday. Meanwhile, producer K.K. Radhamohan has been served a legal notice for using the title Ruslaan.
