Make way for The Professor, starring Johnny Depp

Starring Johnny Depp in the titular role, the show The Professor will be released on April 21.

This comedy-drama follows Richard on a rebellious adventure after he learns that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Realising that life is no fun when you’re a goody-two shoes, Richard gives into his impulses, much to his family’s dismay and students’ delight. This heart-warming yet humorous watch shows life through a carefree lens.