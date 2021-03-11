Makers of Pippa drop film's first look teaser

On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of Pippa dropped the film’s first look teaser. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based on the 1971 war and stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Announcing the film’s release date along with the teaser, director Raja Krishna Menon said, “On our 75th Independence Day, we are very excited to share with all of you a teaser of Pippa. It’s a small glimpse into the film we have been working on and carefully nurturing. We eagerly wait to meet all of you in cinemas on the 2nd of December 2022.”

Pippa is based on The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. It’s a first-of-its-kind war tank film that brings to life the Indo-Pak war of 1971 which led to the liberation and birth of Bangladesh. Ishaan will be seen essaying the role of the young brigadier, who played a vital role fighting the war on the eastern front as a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron.