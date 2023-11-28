Making a deal

PTI

Netflix has bagged the rights to stream Kim Kardashian-starrer The Fifth Wheel after a bidding war. The Fifth Wheel is co-written by Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell and Janine Brito and at least five companies were circling the comedy in the bidding war. Kardashian, Pell and Brito finally signed with Netflix. The story is under wraps but Kardashian stars alongside a female ensemble cast. Kardashian, who rose to prominence with the reality TV Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has started venturing into scripted entertainment.

#Kim Kardashian