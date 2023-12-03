Tribune News Service

A new beginning is what Vicky G and Misha Bajwa Chaudhary believe in making. He an engineer and she a journalist. They left their respective professions, moved to Canada for a bit, but then they left it all to pursue their passion, music, in their hometown Mohali.

“We call ourselves F.I.R.E. that is ‘Financially Independent Retired Early’,” the couple chimes. Vicky G, whose real name is Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, has done some 15 songs in a short span, releasing them on digital platforms. “I write, compose, sing, act and direct videos all by myself. Only help I need is to do the mixing and mastering of the music on computer and my friend Johnyy Vick is great at that,” says Vicky. Some of the numbers they have released are You Make Me high, Rabba, Aajo Kehra Nachoo, Majnu and Alvida.

Misha joins her husband on this passion project, acting, singing and directing along with him. “We are on the same wavelength, and love making music together,” says Vicky G. Talking of love, appreciation, affection and fun in life, Vicky has made a conscious decision to stay away from guns, jatts and zameen. “We want to offer something fresh to our listeners.”

#Canada #Mohali