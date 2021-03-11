Malaika Arora to walk the ramp at the grand finale of D’Glance Fashion Week 2022

Bollywood’s fashionista Malaika Arora is set to walk the ramp at the grand finale of D’Glance Fashion Week 2022. The actress will turn showstopper for celebrity designer Shravan Kummar, who will showcase his collection by the name Weaves Of India.

Organised by Purple Peony Production & Media Pvt Ltd, the event is scheduled to take place at Vivanta, New Delhi, Dwarka, on April 30. The fashion week will have more than 10 designers showcase their collections. The list includes Ashfaque Ahmad, Anjalee & Arjun Kapoor, Joy Mitra, Gutlu by Shikha & Shivam Thakur, Wrickie Angrish, Nikita Nayak and clothing brand Boi Bae among others.