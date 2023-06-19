Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 86

One of the senior most actors of Malayalam film industry Poojapura Ravi passed away at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday. He was 86. Poojapura Ravi acted in more than 800 movies. His last movie was Guppy. He commenced his career with Kalanilayam drama troupe of late NK Achary, a doyen of Malayalam theatre.
