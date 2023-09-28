Manasi Joshi Roy is excited to be part of Zee TV's new show, Kyunki…Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

You have been in the industry for quite a few years. Have you seen any shift or evolution in daily soap content or shoot practices?

In recent years, I have observed a noticeable change in the content and filming techniques of daily soaps. There is now a greater demand for authentic and relatable storytelling, which has led to a shift in the narrative and style of storytelling. Today’s audience appreciates well-developed characters, realistic storylines, and captivating plots. And, that’s what we’re trying to provide the audience through Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.

Tell us something about your character.

Ambika Rajgaur is a distinctive character, a family-centric woman. She treasures her loved ones and does everything in her power to keep her family together. Given her modern and progressive outlook towards life, when she decides to embrace Kesar as her future bahu. Ambika’s motivation behind this unconventional choice is to challenge the notion that Saas kabhi maa, aur bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti, while at the same time raising a daughter-in-law with the right values.

What kind of preparation have you done to get into the skin of the character?

Preparing for my role as a Gujarati matriarch on-screen was not so difficult because I am Gujarati. Hence, my personal experiences helped me naturally portray the character. I just needed to incorporate some bits of my mother tongue and mannerisms into my character.

Tell us about your bond with your co-stars.

I am fortunate to work alongside a group of talented actors, who are all lovely people. Even though we are working together for the first time, we have developed a great bond over the days. Working with Navika Kotia has been really great. We have developed a good camaraderie and I feel at times I play her mother in real life too. I enjoy talking with her in Gujarati.