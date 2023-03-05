Manav Gohil beats Mumbai’s traffic by taking the metro

In the upcoming episodes of ZeeTV’s show Main Hoon Aparajita, viewers will witness the wedding sequence of Aparajita’s daughter Chhavi. And while Akshay is there for his daughter’s wedding, it’s Manav (who portrays Akshay), who has to make sure that he reaches this onscreen wedding on time. To beat Mumbai’s peak hour traffic jam, Manav recently took to social media to share how he travelled by the newly inaugurated metro from Andheri to Dahisar. Usually, the actor travels by car.

Manav Gohil says, “The ones who live in Mumbai will understand how early we have to leave home to reach a place even if it’s a few kilometres away, just because of the peak hour traffic jam. To beat the same, I recently took the new metro line, and I intend to take it often.”