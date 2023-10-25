Manav Gohil to play a cop in Dabangii…Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Actor Manav Gohil will be playing a cop in Sony Entertainment Television’s Dabangii…Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. He describes it as a unique story of two contrasting ideologies.

Manav says, “Ankush is intense, straightforward and unwavering in fighting corruption. He despises liars and cheaters. Though I have portrayed a police officer on screen before, this is the first time I’m playing an officer in uniform. It’s a significant departure from my previous role in CID.”

He adds, “I immersed myself in the character by studying the script, including narrations. This is one of those rare scripts that has such well-defined character arcs weaved into the plot. I realised that this role was not just about projecting bravado and a muscular appearance, but about capturing the depth of emotions especially when Ankush must go against his own blood brother. I’ve added nuances to the character. I’m excited about the journey ahead with Ankush.”