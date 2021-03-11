Mani pays a heart-warming tribute to his beloved country on Superstar Singer 2

Sony Television’s reality show Superstar Singer 2 commemorated a grand celebration in the Independence Day Special—Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav episode over the weekend. The special episode was graced by honourable personalities from the armed forces and their families.

In the special episode, Desh Ka Raja Beta, contestant Mani from Mohali, gave a befitting tribute to the country as he performed on the soulful songs Mera Rang De Basanti and Teri Mitti. This magical act by Mani did not only receive accolades but also moved everyone deeply leaving them teary eyed. Writer of the song Teri Mitti, Manoj Muntashir said, “ I have been listening to various versions of this song. But, today the way you sang Teri Mitti, I have never heard or seen something like this before.”