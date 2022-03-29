Maninee De announces new series

A new series, titled SSUP MAA, features Maninee De and Siddhi Narvekar. They are playing mother and daughter in the series. The promo of the series recently went live on Maninee De’s birthday. A beautiful cake was cut and Maninee also spoke about the project, her birthday and her special association with Mitu.
Maninee said, “I usually have a low-profile birthday but my friends always make me feel special. My birthday is a good occasion for my promo to come out. I’m sure my audiences will love the series. I know Maninee from a long time. She fitted the role and the series will start from March 30. I am sure people will love this unusual series.”
