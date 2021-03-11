Maninee De’s Bediyan is on women’s health and hygiene

Maninee De, who has done shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Naamkaran and others, is currently seen in a YouTube series Ssup Ma. The actress has now been roped in a movie, titled Bediyan.

Maninee has started shooting for the project in Uttarakhand. The actress says, “This film is based on a real story from the Northern hills and is on a practice mostly seen in the villages of Uttarakhand. A woman is forced to give birth alone in a cowshed and is forced to fend for herself and her newborn all alone in most unhygienic conditions. This film will be a message to the world that this kind of ritual still exists and should be removed and addressed at the earliest. The subject left a huge impact on me.”

Talking about her role, she adds, “I am playing a Garwali woman and we are shooting in Himari village in Uttarakhand. I am enjoying the pollution-free environment and scenic beauty of Uttarakhand. I am a huge supporter of women rights and also extremely concerned about our health and hygiene. I am doing this film because I passionately believe in the cause and let’s hope that we get rid of these kinds of rituals.”

The film is being directed by Rajiv Ranjan and also stars Himani Shivpuri and Bijendra Kala among others.