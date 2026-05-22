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Home / Lifestyle / Manish Malhotra takes Assam to Cannes

Manish Malhotra takes Assam to Cannes

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TNS
Updated At : 05:37 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Snigdha Baruah in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble
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Indian couturier Manish Malhotra brought Assamese heritage into the global fashion conversation at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as mother-daughter duo Urmimala Baruah and Snigdha Baruah made a striking appearance in custom couture inspired by the cultural identity of Northeast India.

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Designed by Malhotra, the couture reinterpreted Assamese tradition through a modern global lens. Urmimala said, “This appearance is not just about fashion. It is about visibility. For a long time, the Northeast has not always been part of the mainstream narrative, and moments like this help bring that identity forward in a global space like Cannes.” Snigdha added, “We are not trying to fit into a larger narrative, we are trying to ensure our own story is seen. Assam has its own identity, and it deserves equal space on global platforms like this.”

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Urmimala Baruah

Urmimala Baruah

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Snigdha appeared in a blush silk ensemble detailed with hand-strung pearls and a statement ruby-and-diamond necklace, while Urmimala wore a midnight-violet silhouette highlighted with statement jewellery.

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