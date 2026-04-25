Manish Raisinghani: Acting gives me edge

Manish Raisinghani - known for shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kahiin to Hoga, Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Sasural Simar Ka and Ek Shringaar–Swabhiman - is now firmly in filmmaker mode.

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Busy writing and producing films, TV and web content, he’s also diving into vertical formats with titles such as Race Ka Badshah, Engineer Number 1, Jail Ka King and Jallad CEO - often acting in them too.

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And he credits his acting roots for the edge. “Being an actor helps me connect with performers. I understand that hunger to explore the unknown and become someone you’ve never been,” he says. “When actors share that drive, you don’t pull performances out - you create space for them to surprise you.”

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It’s why he often returns to the same collaborators. “Not for comfort - because they’re never comfortable. They’re always chasing more.”

As a creator, his mantra is clear: “Bring conviction, build trust and raise the bar. When everyone’s hungry to outdo themselves, the work speaks.”

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The goal? Storytelling that lifts everyone involved. “I want each project to leave people bigger than they found it - and that also lets me shape scripts around the actor,” he adds.