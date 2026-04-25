icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Manish Raisinghani: Acting gives me edge

Manish Raisinghani: Acting gives me edge

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:42 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manish Raisinghani
Advertisement

Manish Raisinghani - known for shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kahiin to Hoga, Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Sasural Simar Ka and Ek Shringaar–Swabhiman - is now firmly in filmmaker mode.

Advertisement

Busy writing and producing films, TV and web content, he’s also diving into vertical formats with titles such as Race Ka Badshah, Engineer Number 1, Jail Ka King and Jallad CEO - often acting in them too.

Advertisement

And he credits his acting roots for the edge. “Being an actor helps me connect with performers. I understand that hunger to explore the unknown and become someone you’ve never been,” he says. “When actors share that drive, you don’t pull performances out - you create space for them to surprise you.”

Advertisement

It’s why he often returns to the same collaborators. “Not for comfort - because they’re never comfortable. They’re always chasing more.”

As a creator, his mantra is clear: “Bring conviction, build trust and raise the bar. When everyone’s hungry to outdo themselves, the work speaks.”

Advertisement

The goal? Storytelling that lifts everyone involved. “I want each project to leave people bigger than they found it - and that also lets me shape scripts around the actor,” he adds.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts