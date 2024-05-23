Manisha Koirala meets Rishi Sunak

Actress Manisha Koirala recently met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London. She represented her country, Nepal, as it celebrated 100 years of its ‘friendship treaty’ with the UK. Manisha took to Instagram and shared pictures from the meeting.

